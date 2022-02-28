Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown

Getty Images

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood, 30, and Democratic political strategist Jordan C. Brown, 38, are ready to take the next step in their relationship!

On Monday, Underwood announced their engagement. He told People magazine, “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

He added, “I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

In December, Underwood opened up on their relationship. He shared with the outlet, “I wasn't really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love.”

Along with raving about Brown’s “great support,” he gushed, “I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life."

Underwood admitted, “I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay. Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay."

Around the same time, Colton and Jordan made it Instagram official. Along with a pic of them together, Underwood gave a shout-out to his man on Instagram Story. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," adding, “Corn fed...love."

Colton and Jordan first sparked rumors in September after they were seen kissing and enjoying each other’s company at the Four Seasons in Maui.

In a video posted on TMZ, the two are seen engaging in conversation while letting the ocean waves hit their feet.

It is unclear how long Colton and Jordan may have been dating.

Months before the PDA session, they joined Olympian Gus Kenworthy and a group of friends on a trip to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Maybe there was a love connection there?

Colton and Jordan’s love story was not part of his Netflix docuseries “Coming Out Colton.” He explained, “Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have."

Underwood did, however, delve into his dramatic split with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who met on “The Bachelor” in 2019, but they called it quits the following year.

After their breakup, Colton came out as gay on “Good Morning America.” He told Robin Roberts, “I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time. And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

When Robin brought attention to the women on his season of “The Bachelor” who may have felt misled after his revelation, Underwood said, “I've thought a lot about this, too, of, 'Do I regret being the Bachelor and do I regret handling it the way that I did?' I do. I do think I could've handled it better, I'll say that."