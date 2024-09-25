‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Eduardo Xol Dead at 58 After Stabbing

Getty Images

Eduardo Xol, who starred on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” has died after a stabbing in his home.

The Palm Spring Police Dept. told “Extra” in a statement that on September 10, a resident called 911 at 5:41 a.m. When officers arrived, they could hear a man was in “apparent distress.” Once inside, they found Xol “suffering from significant injuries consistent with an assault.”

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The police said the victim was later identified as Xol, and the department was notified on September 20 that he had “succumbed to his injuries.”

Palm Springs police say that also on September 10, a man named Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, had called dispatch September 11 “claiming to have been assaulted the previous night.” After further investigation, the cops determined he was a “suspect in the earlier stabbing incident.”

Gonzales was arrested and booked at John Benoit Detention in Indio, California.

Palm Springs police said they “contacted the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and filed murder charges on Gonzales.”

Gonzales is being held without bail. Jail records show his next court date is December 18.