Ty Pennington & Kellee Merrell Say ‘I Do’

Congrats are in order for Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell!

Ty announced the news on Instagram with a gorgeous wedding photo and the message, "We did it." See the pic here!

People reports the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Savannah, Georgia.

Ty, who shot to fame as a carpenter on “Trading Spaces” and went on to host “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” said “I do” in front of just eight guests and celebrated the nuptials at the couple’s 19th century home. Fittingly, the home is mid-renovation!

Pennington, 56, popped the question to Merrell, 33, at his Palm Coast home in Florida back in July.

He shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing, "It's the 'yes' for me…" alongside a photo of her teardrop-diamond engagement ring.