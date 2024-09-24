Getty Images

In June, Crazy Town’s lead singer Shifty Shellshock died at age 49.

Now, his official cause of death has been released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner Office.

The Medical Examiner’s report obtained by TMZ reveals that Shellshock died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

His death has been listed as accidental.

After his death, Shellshock’s manager told People magazine, “The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately, no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

Referring to Shifty by his real name, Hubberman continued, "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

Shellshock’s body was found at an L.A. home.