Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

Getty Images

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of rap rock group Crazy Town, has died, TMZ reports. He was 49.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office tells the site that the frontman, real name Seth Binzer, was found dead at an L.A. home on Monday.

No cause of death was given. According to the site, an investigation is underway.

Shellshock started his music career alongside Bret Mazur aka Epic in 1992 when they founded the Brimstone Sluggers. They eventually changed the name to Crazy Town in 1999 and added members Rust Epique; James Bradley Jr. aka JBJ; Doug Miller; Antonio Lorenzo “Trouble” Valli; and the late Adam Goldstein aka DJ AM, who died of a drug overdose in 2009.

Crazy Town went to no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 with “Butterfly,” a single off their debut album “The Gift of Game.”

The band released a second album, “Darkhorse,” in 2002, breaking up shortly after. That same year, Shellshock found success with his Paul Oakenfold collab “Starry Eyed Surprise.”

He went on to release a solo record, “Happy Love Sick,” in 2004.

Shellshock had a troubled life over the past several years, suffering from substance abuse issues. He appeared on two seasons of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab” and two seasons of “Sober House.”

In 2012, the musician was hospitalized and in a coma, but eventually recovered. In 2022, he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Shellshock, whose only marriage ended in divorce, was recently dating childhood friend Soleil Moon Frye, the former star of “Punky Brewster.”