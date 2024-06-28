Instagram

Crazy Town’s lead singer Shifty Shellshock, 49, died this week, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

His manager Howie Hubberman tells People magazine, "The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately, no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."

Referring to Shifty by his real name, Hubberman continued, "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

People adds that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not confirmed his cause of death, pending toxicology reports.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Binzer’s body was found at an L.A. home.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities were looking into the possibility of a fatal drug overdose. According to their sources, drug paraphernalia and a lighter were found near the body.

Shellshock had a troubled life over the past several years, suffering from substance abuse issues. He appeared on two seasons of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab” and two seasons of “Sober House.”

In 2012, the musician was hospitalized and in a coma, but eventually recovered. In 2022, he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Shellshock, whose only marriage ended in divorce, was recently dating childhood friend Soleil Moon Frye, the former star of “Punky Brewster.”

Shellshock started his music career alongside Bret Mazur aka Epic in 1992 when they founded the Brimstone Sluggers. They eventually changed the name to Crazy Town in 1999 and added members Rust Epique; James Bradley Jr. aka JBJ; Doug Miller; Antonio Lorenzo “Trouble” Valli; and the late Adam Goldstein aka DJ AM, who died of a drug overdose in 2009.

Crazy Town went to no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 with “Butterfly,” a single off their debut album, “The Gift of Game.”

The band released a second album, “Darkhorse,” in 2002, breaking up shortly after. That same year, Shellshock found success with his Paul Oakenfold collab “Starry Eyed Surprise.”

He went on to release a solo record, “Happy Love Sick,” in 2004.