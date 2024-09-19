Instagram

Brittany Cartwright, 35, is getting candid about a secret cosmetic procedure.

The star of “The Valley” told DailyMail.com she had a fat-removal and skin-tightening treatment called AirSculpt back in May, just three months before she filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.

The reality star shared, “I am feeling great these days after getting AirSculpt.”

She confessed, “Yeah, you can say I wanted a revenge body. I wanted to look good after everything I’ve been through this year. I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back.”

Cartwright said her friend Kristen Doute recommended the treatment, which Brittany said is “a lot easier than a tummy tuck.”

“I opted for the AirSculpt + session, which worked on my tummy. The work was done on my stomach. I wanted some help with contouring on my lower abdomen because after I had my son Cruz my stomach was just never the same,” she said. “Now I am smaller, and I feel great about it.”

The session took about two hours, and Cartwright called it “one and done,” explaining, “Not only did it take out fat, but it also tightened my skin at the same time. It is not like traditional liposuction, it’s different — it's body sculpting.”

Afterward, she felt “sore here and there,” but was able to go out to dinner. From there, she had to wear a garment that looked like Spanx for about six weeks “to keep everything tight.”

She said recovery takes about six months.

Meanwhile, Jax recently opened up about their split on an episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany.”