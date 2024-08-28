Instagram

Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram with a new post after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor.

She shared a stunning photo of herself in hot pink, with her long hair in waves.

In her first words since the divorce news broke, the star of “The Valley” wrote, “Getting my sparkle back.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay replied in the comments, “✨✨✨✨✨ shining bright baby!” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared, “You deserve it!!!! 😍😍”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jax and Brittany announced their separation in February, and this week Brittany made it official and filed for divorce.

According to court docs obtained by "Extra," she cited “irreconcilable divorces” for the breakdown of their five-year marriage.

Cartwright listed January 24, 2024, as their separation date.

Brittany is requesting physical and legal custody of their son Cruz, 3, with visitation rights for Jax.

Cartwright opposes spousal support for either party.

The news comes a week after news broke that Jax was checking out of an in-patient treatment facility.

In April, Jax discussed the possibility of a reconciliation with Cartwright at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which Brittany also attended separately.