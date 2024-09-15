Trump Safe After Gunfire at His Golf Course — Man with Gun Detained

Donald Trump is safe after gunfire at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday, where the former president was on the links.

According to The New York Post, a man with an AK-47 was spotted near the course and Secret Service agents opened fire around 2 p.m.

The gunman was reportedly seen well in advance of Trump's arrival to the area where he was spotted.

The Post reports it is still not clear whether the man was actually on the course or near it, but he was detained on I-95. A photo shows the man's vehicle on the highway. It appears to be a black SUV.

Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung said simply, "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

The incident took place about five minutes from Mar-a-Lago, where the former president has spent most of his time since leaving office.

The White House said, “The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

Kamala Harris, Trump's presidential rival, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

Trump survived a confirmed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania two months ago with superficial damage to one ear.