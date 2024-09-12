Getty Images

Halsey just confirmed her engagement to Avan Jogia.

The singer announced the news on X, as she corrected a post about her relationship.

The original message stated, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia,” and Halsey added, “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

Earlier in the evening, at the 2024 MTV VMAs, E! News asked Halsey if she hoped to marry Avan and she replied, “I hope so.”

The 29-year-old gushed, "Avan is the best. He's one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I'm with my best friend."

Halsey shares son Ender, 3, with ex Alev Aydin, and said the toddler is a big fan of Jogia, too. "They're inseparable,” she shared.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi also spoke with Halsey at the award show, and she dished on her upcoming album “The Great Impersonator.”

She teased, “It’s sort of like an exploration about what it would be like if I were a musician in the ’70s, the ’80s, and ’90s.”