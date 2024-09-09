Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Laughed & Cried Making ‘Freakier Friday’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the 76th Creative Arts Emmys after her win for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Bear.”

During the interview, she opened up about playing Donna in “The Bear,” premiering her new movie “The Last Showgirls” at the Toronto International Film Festival, and reuniting with Lindsay Lohan for “Freakier Friday.”

Chatting about working with Lohan again, she said, “So fun. We just did it this summer… We came together for 42 days and just laughed a lot, cried a lot.”

As for the “Freaky Friday” sequel, she said, “It’s a four-way switch… so it was intense. We have these two young beautiful actors with us, so I think you guys are going to love it. It’s joyful, you know, it’s a movie that people love and people are going to love this.”

She also reflected on her Emmys acceptance speech, saying she got emotional because of her erratic and volatile character in “The Bear,” Donna Berzatto, who is the mother of Carmy, Michael, and Natalie.

Jamie Lee explained, “I’m so moved for all of the children of Donnas and family members of Donnas who’ve had to survive their whole lives with someone that unstable.”

She added, “I do remember what I said about ‘hurt people hurt people, but helped people help people’ and I do believe that Donna wants help.”

Curtis praised the show, saying, “It’s just the depth of the writing allows then the depth of the performance, which then [gesturing to her Emmy] allows this to happen, which is just wack.”

The star, who won an Oscar in 2023, continued, “I’m just really happy to be able to do more mature work, more work with layers and depth and complexity, which I’ve been wanting and longing to do.”

While discussing “The Last Showgirls” TIFF premiere, she spoke about a tearful moment she shared with co-star Pamela Anderson after the screening.

Curtis said of the film, “This one’s so deep and beautiful in its storytelling about [Pamela’s] character Shelly, a show girl whose show is closing.”

She went on, “None of us, including Pam, had seen the movie and then we sat for the premiere at the Toronto film festival and it’s gorgeous and glorious and sad and beautiful and tragic and then we went backstage and we were all sobbing.”