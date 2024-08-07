Jamie Lee Curtis on Reuniting with Lindsay Lohan for ‘Freaky Friday 2’ (Exclusive)

Disney

Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the “Borderlands” L.A. premiere, where Cate made a fashion statement in an upcycled top made of spoons!

The ladies dished on the bond they formed on set while filming in Budapest, and Jamie gushed about reuniting with Lindsay Lohan for the “Freaky Friday” sequel!

Curtis said of Lohan, “She's grown up. She's had a baby of her own… She's 38 years old. I mean, how crazy is that? She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it's insane.”

As for “Borderlands,” Jamie said of her friendship with Cate, “We've bonded in a really lovely way. Obviously, Cate lives far, far away… Chances that I would have ended up in a movie with her were very small, and so the opportunity presented itself… and I went to Budapest.”

Blanchett called Curtis the “glue” on set and Jamie explained, “I was a cheerleader in high school. I love a group effort… It's beautiful.”

She added, “I'm really quite a loner when I'm in my own life, but in my work I get to embrace people and I've been doing that for a long time.”

Terri asked about the action in the movie, and Cate shared, “It was great. I mean, when I first read the script and, you know, you thought it was going to be an ILM thing, a green-screen thing, but we were in Budapest in these quarries and beer tunnels. It was really hands-on.”

“Borderlands” was filmed in 2021 amid the COVID pandemic, and also stars Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Black.

Blanchett recalled, “I just felt so privileged to be on a set… with living, breathing human beings,” adding it was a “strange eclectic bunch of people that you wouldn’t ever imagine would be in the same movie. We all sort of clicked and found our way together.”