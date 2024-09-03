Instagram

Actor Joel Kinnaman, 44, and model Kelly Gale, 29, are now married!

On Monday, Kelly posted video and photos from their intimate wedding ceremony, which seemingly took place during Burning Man Festival at Black Rock City in Nevada.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Always been soulmates. Husband & Wife returning from the playa.”

The wedding took place three years after they announced their engagement.

In early 2021, Joel wrote on Instagram, “She said no. Jus kiddin...”

Kelly showed off her engagement ring in a series of kissing pictures. She wrote on Instagram, “Yours forever❤️.”

The two have been dating since early 2019. In October that year, they made their red-carpet debut at the “For All Mankind” premiere in Los Angeles.