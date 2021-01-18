Joel Kinnaman & Kelly Gale Engaged — See Her Ring!

Actor Joel Kinnaman, 41, and his model girlfriend Kelly Gale, 25, are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Monday, Joel announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting a pic of the proposal, he wrote, “She said no. Jus kiddin...”

Kelly showed off her engagement ring in a series of kissing pictures. She wrote on Instagram, “Yours forever❤️.”

After hearing the news, Joel’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn responded with several “100” emojis.

Months before he popped the question, Kelly paid tribute to Joel on his birthday. She gushed on Instagram, “Happy birthday baby🥳🤴🏼 I love living life with you. 41 looks gooooood🤤👀👀👀👀🤤.”

The two have been dating since early 2019. In October that year, they made their red-carpet debut at the “For All Mankind” premiere in Los Angeles.

Kelly recently revealed the secrets to their relationship in an Instagram Q&A, telling followers, “We love each other and we have a lot of fun together. And we're super honest, respectful, and just communicative.”

As for when she knew Joel was the man of her dreams, she said, “On our trip to Bali, he got up at 1 a.m. to go on a night/early hike with me... I was like, ‘Okay, he's my guy.’”