Getty Images

Elle Macpherson has been carrying a big secret about her health for years.

In her new book “Elle,” the 60-year-old supermodel revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

Looking back on her diagnosis, Elle told Australian Women’s Weekly, “It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways.”

Despite the diagnosis, Macpherson opted for a “holistic approach” to treating the cancer, instead of getting a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

She explained to the outlet, “I realized I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did. So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

Elle elaborated on her decision in the book, writing, “I came to the understanding that there was no sure thing and absolutely no guarantees. There was no ‘right’ way, just the right way for me.”

“Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life," Elle emphasized. "People thought I was crazy. But I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer… and that took courage.”

Years later, Elle is in remission. She shared with Australian Women’s Weekly, “I would say I’m in utter wellness. And I am! Truly, from every perspective, every blood test, every scan, every imaging test… but also emotionally, spiritually and mentally — not only physically.”