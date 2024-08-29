‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino Engaged to John Janssen — See Her Ring!

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino and her boyfriend John Janssen are taking the next step in their relationship!

After less than a year of dating, John popped the question.

Bellino announced their engagement on Instagram. On Wednesday, she wrote, “On Cloud 9 🎉❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you. Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

Alexis also included a Bible verse, writing, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. #giftfrommym.”

Bellino included a photo of herself wearing a huge diamond sparkler while sitting next to John.

"Extra's" Melvin Robert recently spoke with John's ex, Shannon Beador, about him moving on with Alexis.

Shannon admitted, “It was difficult… John and I had — as much as they want to say that we hadn’t — we had rekindled our relationship, and about six weeks after he ended it for the second time, he met Alexis, and so I think they were about two months into their relationship when I met them, so it was very new. And so it's just awkward and it’s hurtful, too. I was still going through a lot of emotional things, I mean, and I still am now.”

She went on, “I don’t want to be back with John. John and I were not good together. We had a very toxic relationship. But I just don’t think she’s been the kindest person and I just don’t want to have a relationship with her. Why would I? Why would anyone? I think anyone in my position would say the same thing."

Alexis was previously engaged to Andrew “Drew” Bohn, but they called off their engagement a year ago.

Bellino told Page Six, “Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another.”

According to Bellino, they felt it was in their “best interest [s] to pursue separate paths.”