‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino & Andrew Bohn Split

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Alexis Bellino and her beau Andrew “Drew” Bohn have called off their engagement!

Bellino told Page Six, “Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another.”

According to Bellino, they felt it was in their “best interest [s] to pursue separate paths.”

The news comes just weeks after her mom Penelope died.

Last month, Alexis remembered her mom, writing on Instagram, “Momma, you are finally free. You can walk again, cook, dance, hold a glass, talk, hug, laugh…you are out of that horrible body that kept you prisoner for the past three years.”

She went on, “You put up the strongest fight I’ve ever seen. My promise to you is that I will make sure the UCLA brain donor program finds out what robbed you of your beautiful life at such a young age, and we will help others so that your torture was not in vain.”

Alexis and Drew were engaged for more than two years.

In December 2020, Andrew popped the question to Alexis with a massive diamond ring. Along with a kissing pic, she wrote on Instagram, “One good thing actually came out of 2020. Yes, @acbohnz. I’m all YOURS. #engaged.”

Alexis was previously married to Jim Bellino for 13 years until the summer of 2018.