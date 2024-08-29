Megan Thee Stallion & Torrey Craig Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Getty Images

It looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA player Torrey Craig are dating!

On Wednesday, Megan posted a now-deleted video of herself and Torrey taking part in a TikTok couple’s challenge.

In the video, Megan and Torrey are in bed while revealing tidbits about their relationship, like who’s a better kisser and who said “I love you”e first.

When asked who’s a better kisser, the two both pointed at Megan with their eyes closed.

As for who said “I love you” first, it was Torrey.

It is unclear when they started dating, but Megan was linked to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku more than a year ago after they were spotted holding hands at one the wedding of one of his teammates.

In 2021, Megan confirmed her relationship with rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, but they seemingly split sometime in 2023.