Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is facing a lawsuit from a former cameraman.

Emilio Garcia is alleging harassment and a toxic work environment.

Garcia claimed that he was forced to watch Stallion have sex with another woman in a moving vehicle in Ibiza in the summer of 2022.

In the court docs, filed on Tuesday, Garcia claimed, “After a night out, [Garcia, Megan] and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, [Megan] and one of the other women start having sex right beside [Garcia]. [Garcia] could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. [He] was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

According to Garcia, Stallion allegedly told him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

The filing claimed that the “harassment was so severe or pervasive,” adding that his “hostile, abusive” working environment was “intolerable.”

Garcia claimed that he was subject to fat-shaming from Megan, who he said called him “fat bitch.”

The suit stated that he suffered “profound emotional distress” form the “barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming commented.”

Furthermore, Garcia claimed that he was “denied overtime pay,” with the lawsuit stating, “[Garcia] essentially worked during all waking hours of a day… More than once, [Megan] interrupted [Garcia] during dinner and demanded that he immediately shift his focus to assist with her TikTok creative ideas.”

In response to the filing, Stallion’s lawyer Alex Spiro denied Garcia’s claims, insisting, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court.”

Garcia worked for Stallion from 2018-2023.

Following the filing, Garcia recalled how he felt about witnessing the alleged sexual incident in an interview with NBC News. “I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

As for the fat-shaming that he allegedly suffered, Garcia commented, “To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things.

“What I learned throughout the years is that, especially coming from an from an office environment, is you know, there’s no HR department in the entertainment business,” Garcia emphasized. “So, if you don’t know that you’re being done wrong, you don’t really know how to advocate for yourself until you start asking maybe you start asking your peers who have representation, they have agents, they have management, they have attorney. So, I just really just want to encourage people to advocate for themselves.”