Megan Thee Stallion & Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku Spark Romance Rumors

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, could have a new man in her life.

The singer sparked dating rumors with Inter Milan soccer star Romelu Lukaku, 30, after the pair were spotted looking cozy at a wedding in Italy.

The pair attended the nuptials of Romelu’s teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo in Lake Como, Italy.

The pics, posted by DailyMail.com, show the stars holding hands and sitting side by side.

Megan stunned in a gorgeous floor-length gown, while Lukau looked handsome in a dark suit paired with a black shirt.

TMZ reports the “Savage” singer and athlete were also spotted sightseeing in Italy.

Megan attended the Inter Milan match a few weeks ago and TMZ also points out that both celebs are signed to JAY-Z’s Roc Nation management imprint.