Reneé Rapp Raves Over Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Best Ass I’ve Ever Seen’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario sat down with Reneé Rapp and Christopher Briney to chat all about the new “Mean Girls” musical movie!

They spoke about the pressure of stepping into the roles after the iconic 2004 movie, and Reneé shared why she hopes Rachel McAdams sees her performance as Regina George.

Christopher, who is playing Aaron Samuels, commented, “I think inevitably you’re going to be letting some people down and you sort of have to accept that, which blows, but also, it’s just sort of the nature of the job.”

While Reneé initially didn’t want Rachel to see her take on Regina, she changed her mind. She explained, “If she sees it and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s hot,’ then wait, she should see it.”

Reneé also dished on making “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion for the movie and their music video, raving over Meg’s insane booty!

She quipped, “Best ass I’ve ever seen in my life, and I don’t even mean that in a funny way. I mean that in a real way.”

We were in dance rehearsal and I was like, ‘Wow, like, this is incredible. Like, I’ve actually never seen anything like this'” Rapp went on. “She’s the coolest, and I’m such a huge fan of hers."

"I'm like a true, true Meg supporter, and I hate that other man," she added, seemingly calling out Tory Lanez. "I love Megan Thee Stallion. I love her. And if anybody tries her when it comes to that sorry ass man, it's a do-or-die fight for me."

Reneé will be performing on “Saturday Night Live” this coming weekend. She teased that it would be a “good range of things.” She said, “The two songs I’m doing are so different from each other, which is really exciting for me.”