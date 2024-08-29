Julia Roberts Shuts Down Paris Landmark for Lancôme Shoot — First Look!

Lancome

Julia Roberts’ megawatt smile is taking over the City of Lights!

Dripping in nearly $2 million in diamonds, America’s “Pretty Woman” was in Paris for her brand-new project, shooting with “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle for Lancôme’s new fragrance La vie est belle L’Elixir.

It was the first time that the two Oscar winners have worked together.

“Extra” has your first look at the tongue-and-cheek shoot, in which Julia ditches high society and couture for easy elegance and better company — herself!