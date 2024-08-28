Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan and his wife Chloé Mendel are having another baby!

The pair are expecting their third child together.

Chloé told People magazine, “We are overjoyed to announce that our family is growing! It’s an exciting time for us, although unexpected!”

The two are also the parents of Philomena, 5, and Augustus, 8, who just learned about the pregnancy.

Billy revealed, “On Sunday, we shared the news with our children, Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine. While Augustus was overjoyed, Clementine, the younger of the two, asked if the baby was made already and shed a few tears of concern, which was honestly adorable. Now, both kids are beaming, and it makes it so much fun to share the joy of bringing more love into our family. We are truly blessed."

The news comes a year after Billy and Chloé tied the knot.

Corgan broke the news of their wedding while celebrating the 30th anniversary of his band’s album “Siamese Dream.”

Before performing an acoustic set at Madame ZuZu’s, a tea shop that he and Chloé co-own, he showed his wedding-ring finger to a WGN reporter.