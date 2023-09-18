Smashing Pumpkins Singer Billy Corgan Marries Chloe Mendel

Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, 56, and his longtime love Chloe Mendel, 31, are officially husband and wife!

The pair tied the knot over the weekend.

Corgan broke the news while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s album “Siamese Dream.”

Before performing an acoustic set at Madame ZuZu’s, a tea shop that he and Chloe co-own, he showed his wedding-ring finger to a WGN reporter.

Billy and Chloe have been together for more than 10 years.

They got engaged last fall. On her 30th birthday, she wrote, “The day finished with a wedding proposal. Of course I said yes ❤️."

The two are the parents of daughter Philomena, 5, and son August, 7.

