Smashing Pumpkin’s Billy Corgan & Chloe Mendel Engaged After 10 Years Together

Getty Images

Rocker Billy Corgan, 55, and longtime girlfriend Chloe Mendel, 30, are engaged!

Mendel announced the news as she celebrated her birthday.

She posted a video of herself, Corgan and their two children showing the kiddos helping her blow out the candles on her cake.

Chloe wrote in the caption, “Tis true, I turned 30 yesterday. Thank you all for the kind messages. I spent the day unplugged with my whole family (5 brothers, sister, parents, cousins, neice, nephew, kids and close friends..) which was so special. If you know me, family is and has always been the most important thing to me. And getting all 7 siblings in one house hasn’t happened in over a decade. Was a day full of emotions. We lost a pet, ate great food, Augustus lost a tooth, and we enjoyed great company.”

She ended the post, revealing, “The day finished with a wedding proposal. Of course I said yes. ❤️”

Billy and Chloe just celebrated their 10-year anniversary in August. She shared a throwback image and the message, "We just celebrated 10 years together. So here's us about 10 years ago. We don't celebrate many anniversaries… but we're celebrating this one! Cheers to many more decades. Happy Anniversary @billycorgan.”