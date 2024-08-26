Tyrese on Love After Divorce & Re-Teaming with 'Fast' Pal Scott Eastwood (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson has found love with beauty entrepreneur Zelie Timothy after his divorce!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Tyrese, who has been dating Zelie since 2021.

He shared, “I was too old to be in the clubs. I was too old to be sending DMs to new girls every week and getting into that rat race and God sent me someone really really special.”

Someone else special in Tyrese’s life, his “Fast & Furious” pal Scott Eastwood!

The two worked together on “1992,” a big money heist movie set against the backdrop of the Rodney King verdict and L.A. riots.

Tyrese said, “I was on the phone with Ariel Vromen, he’s like, ‘Man, we’re trying to find somebody that can play Ray Liotta’s son.’ I’m like, ‘I’m here right now with Scott Eastwood.’ ‘Really? Put him on the phone.’ He got cast.”

The movie comes out on the same day as his new album “Beautiful Pain,” which was inspired by the painful losses of his mother and both his sisters, as well as his ”1992” co-star Ray Liotta and his continued grief over Paul Walker and John Singleton.

He commented, “I was able to discover the beauty in my pain. It’s the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever done in my life.”