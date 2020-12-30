Tyrese Gibson & Wife Samantha Split

Getty

“Fast & Furious” star Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha are calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Gibson broke the news on Instagram, writing, “We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other,” Tyrese continued. “Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually.”

Acknowledging the coronavirus-plagued year, Tyrese said, “As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

The news comes two years after the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl who they named Soraya. At the time, he gushed, “My wife is the real champion here I have never seen this level of strength and will power. She was in labor for 30 hours.”

In 2017, Tyrese opened up to “Extra” about married life, saying, “It's good, I like it. I would say everybody — guys, everybody — ultimately that wants to be married and start a family, take your time.”