‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott Engaged

Instagram

Kailyn Lowry, 32, and Elijah Scott are getting married!

Lowry casually shared the news on her “Coffee Convos” podcast, only after her co-host Lindsie Chrisley noticed her ring.

"You're engaged?" Chrisley asked. "Yeah," Lowry replied.

Lindsie pressed, "Were you gonna announce that to anybody?" Lowry teased, "Absolutely not."

Kailyn said Elijah would be “extremely happy” that the news is out, revealing he kept asking, “When are we going to get married.”

One day, however, “He just showed up with a ring.”

She recalled, "He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready, and he gave me the ring... I was like, 'Oh my God, thank you!’”

Since they have both been married before, she didn’t need him to “get on one knee.” She added, “That’s just not how we are.”

The couple shares three children together, son Rio, who was reportedly born in 2023, followed by twins Verse and Valley.

Kailyn has seven kids total, including sons Creed and Lux with Chris Lopez; son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera; and son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.