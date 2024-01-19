‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Twins

Instagram

Kailyn Lowry, 31, is a mom of twins!

The “Teen Mom 2” alum announced on Friday that she is now a mom of seven.

Lowry shared the news on her “Barely Famous” podcast, saying, “I ended up delivering at 35 weeks.”

The little ones were born via C-section, and she confessed, “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

Kailyn had previously revealed she was expecting a boy and a girl.

She now shares three children with boyfriend Elijah Scott. They secretly welcomed a baby boy named in Rio in 2022.

Kailyn is already the mother of Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3.