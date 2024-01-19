Celebrity News January 19, 2024
‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Twins
Kailyn Lowry, 31, is a mom of twins!
The “Teen Mom 2” alum announced on Friday that she is now a mom of seven.
Lowry shared the news on her “Barely Famous” podcast, saying, “I ended up delivering at 35 weeks.”
The little ones were born via C-section, and she confessed, “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”
Kailyn had previously revealed she was expecting a boy and a girl.
She now shares three children with boyfriend Elijah Scott. They secretly welcomed a baby boy named in Rio in 2022.
Kailyn is already the mother of Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3.
In 2023, she opened up to People magazine parenting, saying, "Do you ever really become a parenting expert? Because every child is so different and every experience is so different. I definitely would not consider myself an expert, but I've been around the block a couple of times with kids. I feel like every experience is so new that I wouldn't say I'm an expert."