Madonna Posts Rare Pic with All 6 of Her Kids at 66th Birthday Celebration

Madonna had her family by her side for her 66th birthday bash in Italy!

The singer posted a carousel of pics on Instagram, including a rare photo of herself and her six kids!

The photo features Madonna in the center, surrounded by Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

The “Material Girl” looked stylish for the affair, wearing a black bustier with a sheer white lace dress. Madonna completed the look with a gold belt and gold jewelry.

Madonna’s kids were dressed to the nines, too, with her daughters in dresses and sons in collared shirts.

The Grammy winner also included sweet snaps with her kids in the carousel, including one celebrating Rocco’s August 11 birthday with a giant cake.

The “Vogue” songstress’ rumored beau, soccer player Akeem Morris, 28, also appeared in the post!

Madonna wrote in the caption, “La Dolce Vita…………….. 🎂🥂🇮🇹 ♥️.”

The latest slideshow comes on the heels of another birthday post on Instagram.

She previously wrote, "Back in Italy...🇮🇹 Happy Birthday to ME 🦁✨🎂🥂🇮🇹♥️," alongside 20 glamorous images by her personal photographer, Ricardo Gomes.

People magazine reports she celebrated at Positano's Villa TreVille resort, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea and which can run a guest upwards of $2,000 per night.

Madonna's approach to the festivities was not one-and-done, but rather to party all week.

She participated in tradition Italian Ferragosto celebrations on the balcony of La Tagliata — where she was eyeballed by hundreds of onlookers — and marveled at the Amalfi Coast fireworks.

The star also had dinner at the Archaeological Park in the ruined city of Pompeii, where she took in a performance by Dream of Flying, a youth group that performs adaptations of ancient comedies. She was so moved by what she saw, the AP confirms she immediately agreed to fund an entire year of the program — to the tune of $275,000 — via her Ray of Light Foundation.

While watching the play, Madonna and 30 guests dined on a meal prepared by Quattro Passi chefs Antonio and Fabrizi Mellino that included Mediterranean-inspired veggies and seafood (white grouper), plus homemade bread.

The meal included mini penne with zucchini and escarole.