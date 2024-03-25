Madonna Will End Celebration Tour with 'Historic' Free Rio Concert

Splash News

Sexy on the beach!

Madonna has announced she will bring her top-grossing Celebration tour to a spectacular close with a free performance in Rio that is expected to become her most-attended, most-viewed gig of all time.

Still setting records over 40 years into her career, Madonna could attract up to 2 million spectators.

The Queen of Pop, 65, will perform Saturday, May 4, at Rio's Copacabana Beach. The show, sponsored by Itaú Apresenta, is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be mounted at 9:45 p.m. local time in front of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel.

In a press release, her team promises, "The show will be free of charge as a thank you to her fans for celebrating more than four decades of her music over the course of the epic global run of the tour." No tickets are required.

The show — her first live performance in Brazil in over 10 years — will air live on TV Globo.

Celebration is expected to top a quarter-billion dollars in sales by the time it ends. The sold-out tour launched in October in London before moving to North America, where it had been expected to conclude at the end of April in Mexico City.

With the confirmation of the Rio date, Celebration will have encompassed more than 80 shows, including upcoming stops in Dallas (tonight), Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, and Austin.