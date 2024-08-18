Madonna Turns 66 in Style — Inside Her Lavish Italian Birthday Bash

Ricardo Gomes

Italians do it better!

That was the phrase on Madonna's T-shirt in her 1986 "Papa Don't Preach" video, and she's sticking with it, having headed to Italy this past week to celebrate her 66th birthday in style.

The Queen of Pop blew out her candles on August 16 at Positano's Villa TreVille resort, the same spot where Jennifer Lopez vacationed this summer.

"Back in Italy...🇮🇹 Happy Birthday to ME 🦁✨🎂🥂🇮🇹♥️," she wrote on Instagram, uploading 20 glamorous new images by her personal photographer, Ricardo Gomes.

At her side all week were her 11-year-old twins, Stella and Estere, as well as rumored new boyfriend, soccer player Akeem Morris, 28.

People magazine reports on all the details of the idyllic location, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea and which can run a guest upwards of $2,000 per night.

Madonna's approach to the festivities was not one-and-done, but rather to party all week.

She participated in tradition Italian Ferragosto celebrations on the balcony of La Tagliata — where she was eyeballed by hundreds of onlookers — and marveled at the Amalfi Coast fireworks.

She also had dinner at the Archaeological Park in the ruined city of Pompeii, where she took in a performance by Dream of Flying, a youth group that performs adaptations of ancient comedies. She was so moved by what she saw, the AP confirms she immediately agreed to fund an entire year of the program — to the tune of $275,000 — via her Ray of Light Foundation.

While watching the play, Madonna and 30 guests dined on a meal prepared by Quattro Passi chefs Antonio and Fabrizi Mellino that included Mediterranean-inspired veggies and seafood (white grouper), plus homemade bread.

The meal included mini penne with zucchini and escarole.

Madonna's birthday comes one year after she survived a severe bacterial infection, and several months after she ended her successful Celebration world tour with a historic performance in Brazil.

In honor of her birthday, her longtime manager Guy Oseary posted a throwback image and teased a possible second leg or the tour, writing, "1.6 million people in attendance for your Rio 🇧🇷 show was magical. Bravo 👏🏽👏🏽 The celebration tour may be over… for now 😃… But the birthday celebration has only begun! Save me a dance💃 🕺🏻 ❤️💛💚."