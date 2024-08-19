Getty Images

Doja Cat and “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn have everyone talking!

The two were seen getting cozy at Dingwalls, a music venue in London, in photos posted by Deuxmoi this weekend.

According to The Independent, the two were also seen grabbing drinks at a nearby pub after the concert.

In another video, Joseph and Doja looked very much like a couple, holding hands as he slides his right hand down her back until he reached her butt.

The romance rumors come two years after Doja called out Joseph’s co-star Noah Schnapp for posting private DMs in which she asked him to introduce her to Joseph.

In the DMs, Doja told Noah, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait no. does he have a gf?”

Noah responded, “LMAOO slide into his dms.”

Doja answered, “Idk his ig or twitter. He doesn’t have a dm to slide in.”

Once she found out that Noah posted their DMs, she slammed him on TikTok, saying, “First let’s be chill about it… To be fair, this is like, a kid. Noah is like, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over—like there’s no way he’s over like 21.”

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes,” Doja noted. “You do dumb sh*t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You say dumb sh*t, you f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f**k-ups so that I don’t f**k-up again.”

She went on, “The fact that Noah did that. Like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack./ That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Along with admitting, “It’s not the end of the f**king world,” Doja wrote, “I didn’t tell him not to post it because you don’t expect people to do that. Because it’s not normal to do that. It’s literally not cool and it’s not normal…. Yeah, like I’m bummed and I’m disappointed. No, it’s not that deep. It’s just disappointing.”

Noah then posted on TikTok that they were no longer at odds with each other, writing, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings.”