Doja Cat & J. Cyrus Pack on the PDA in Cabo

Backgrid

Doja Cat and J. Cyrus’ relationship is heating up!

The singer, 27, and comedian, 36, enjoyed a getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, together, where they packed on the PDA while relaxing on a yacht. TMZ has the pics here!

Doja left little to the imagination on the excursion, wearing a tiny orange string bikini paired with gold, heart-shaped earrings. J wore black shorts, and covered up with an orange robe.

The pair soaked up some sun, shared kisses, and took a ride on a jet ski.

While the “Vegas” singer didn’t post any pics with Cyrus on Instagram, she did share some now-deleted bikini-clad pics of herself on a boat and enjoying a vacation.

Instagram

Doja and J, real name Jeffrey Cyrus, were first spotted together in NYC in November. They were photographed again in the Big Apple just last month.

It was also last month that Doja stunned on the Met Gala carpet after a fabulous feline transformation in homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette.

The singer sparkled in a skintight Oscar De La Renta gown, but looked nearly unrecognizable thanks to her glam squad.

Her kitten makeover, which included prosthetics, took about four hours and her dazzling dress featured 350,000 beads!