Mae Whitman Announces Pregnancy with Help from ‘Parenthood’ Co-Stars

Instagram

Mae Whitman, 35, is pregnant with her first child!

The star announced the news with a little help from her “Parenthood” co-stars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, who played her mother and brother on the show.

She wrote, "Not to make a ‘Parenthood’ episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal"

Whitman included photos from when her “Parenthood” character, Amber Holt, was pregnant on the final season of the hit show.

Mae’s famous friends congratulated her in the comments.

Whitman’s “Good Girls” co-star Christina Hendricks gushed, “I’m so happy for you.”

Busy Philipps commented, “love a hard launch❤️❤️❤️”

Robbie Amell posted, “Holy s**t!!! Congratulations!!!”

Scott Porter added, "Know I already told you BUT….congrats!!!!!! Ahhhhhhh!!!!!"