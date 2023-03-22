Doja Cat Undergoes Breast Surgery and Liposuction

Getty Images

Rapper Doja Cat is on the mend after having some cosmetic surgery!

On Monday, Doja revealed that she had a breast reduction surgery and liposuction.

Along with tweeting that she’s “4 days into recovery,” she added, “I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”

When a Twitter user assumed that she had augmented her breasts, she responded, “Nope. Smaller.” She noted that she is now a “32C.”

As for her total recovery time, the 27-year-old predicted that it would be “probably 3 months total.”

Last year, Doja had to undergo tonsil surgery to remove an abscess.