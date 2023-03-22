Celebrity News March 22, 2023
Doja Cat Undergoes Breast Surgery and Liposuction
Rapper Doja Cat is on the mend after having some cosmetic surgery!
On Monday, Doja revealed that she had a breast reduction surgery and liposuction.
Along with tweeting that she’s “4 days into recovery,” she added, “I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast.”
When a Twitter user assumed that she had augmented her breasts, she responded, “Nope. Smaller.” She noted that she is now a “32C.”
As for her total recovery time, the 27-year-old predicted that it would be “probably 3 months total.”
Last year, Doja had to undergo tonsil surgery to remove an abscess.
She tweeted, “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."