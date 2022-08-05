Doja Cat Debuts Buzzcut, Then Shaves Eyebrows on Instagram Live

Getty Images

Doja Cat is loving her new shaved head.

The singer took to Instagram Live to show off her new look, explaining, "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she said. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."

Instagram

Giving an example, she said, "I remember feeling so f**king, just, exhausted with working out. Whenever I went to go train — I had a trainer at one point — and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."

Instagram

"I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head…’ What is the use of having hair if you are not going to wear it out? I don’t even sport it,” saying she is "really liking” her new ‘do.

The 26-year-old went on to shave her eyebrows during the livestream.