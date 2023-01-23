Getty Images

Doja Cat stole the show at Paris Fashion Week!

The singer hit the Schiaparelli Haute Couture covered in red body paint and 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath and Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry were the masterminds behind the look that took nearly five hours.

McGrath wrote, “Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection. Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx”

Roseberry added, “@dojacat in head to toe @schiaparelli and the GENIUS of @patmcgrathreal. 30000 @swarovski crystals ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

Schiaparelli gave a breakdown of her look on Instagram, revealing she was wearing a “red silk faille bustier,” with “hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads” and “trompe l’œil toe boots.” She also carried a giant red wrap as she posed for photos.

Kylie Jenner was also turning heads at the show, as she arrived in a black column Schiaparelli gown with a giant lifelike lion’s head.