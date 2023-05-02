How Doja Cat Transformed into an Actual Cat for Met Gala 2023

Getty Images

Doja Cat hit the Met Gala carpet after a fabulous feline transformation in homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette.

The singer sparkled in a skintight Oscar De La Renta gown, but looked nearly unrecognizable thanks to her glam squad.

Her kitten makeover, which included prosthetics, took about four hours and her dazzling dress featured 350,000 beads!

Watch the video to go behind the scenes as Doja gets ready.