Andy Cohen’s ‘RHONJ’ Update: ‘No Moving Forward with This Group’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Andy Cohen chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi as his wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York!

He called the honor “really cool” and praised the Madame Tussauds team for their attention to detail with the re-creation of his “Watch What Happens Live” set.

Andy said of seeing his wax figure, “I was really freaked out, to tell you the truth. I mean, that was wild, that was a trip. I've seen a lot of crap in my life — this is something very special. This is very cool, and I'm really honored. By the way, Madame Tussauds, when they do it, they get it right and they care so much. The care that they put into getting my set right and all the tchotchkes on there... There's a bunny from the ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ there's a Shotski, Tamara Judge’s implant, my Childcraft encyclopedias. By the way, he's wearing my old suit and my shoes. They did it. They really know what they're doing here."

Mona asked, “How does it feel to know that they spent the most money on this set?” Cohen replied, “I'm very flattered and I can't wait to tell Anderson Cooper.”

He added, “I'll be very excited when people start tagging me in their pictures.”

Proud of the work he is doing, he told us, “Bravo makes a lot of people happy. It's a lot of people's safe space. The country is so divided, but Bravo and these shows really bring people together, and I think there's something really special about that.”

Andy was not divulging any info on the future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” saying, “Keep waiting. There's no rush. Yeah… we're going to take our time.”

Or the rumors of a cast shake-up, he said, “I wish that I had an answer for you. We actually don't. We're going to figure it out. We'll get back to you. We're calling 'Extra' on speed dial when we figure it out."

The past season was full of drama with things coming to a head between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, their relationship completely broken.

“I actually thought it was a great season, but I think that it was just very clear that there was no moving forward with this group,” he said.

We do know “The Real Housewives of New York” cast is getting two new additions, cast member Raquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a friend.

Andy said, “These are powerful, strong, fashionable, beautiful women, and they fit right in, and I'm really bullish on the new season. It's funny, it's exotic, it's aspirational, and it feels like New York City.”

As for the pregnancy rumors in the Season 15 trailer, Andy played coy, "You know what, I'm not gonna say beyond the trailer, but you're gonna be into it."

So, what about a reconciliation between Andy and the OG “RHONY” star Bethenny Frankel? He said, “Who knows, who knows?”

One thing we will see is Phaedra Parks coming back to "The Real Housewivse of Atlanta"!

He said, “I'm really excited. We got to see her on ‘Married to Medicine,’ we got to see her on ‘Traitors.’ By the way, you're going to see her on the next season of ‘Married to Medicine' too, and now you'll see her on ‘The Housewives of Atlanta,’ so it's so great."

Mona also asked about Shannon Beador and her journey on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after her DUI.