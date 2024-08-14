John Cena on ‘Raising Hell’ Before WWE Retirement & Possible Opponents (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

On Tuesday, John Cena enjoyed a date night with wife Shay Shariatzadeh at the L.A. premiere of his new action-comedy “Jackpot!”

“Extra” spoke with John, who discussed his suit game in the movie and his goals for the final year of his WWE career.

John said, “We got an awesome present tonight, I’m trying to be here. I also want to be present for that time, you know. That’s a culmination of a 23-year career and WWE was kind enough to agree that this would be a good idea. Let’s do 36 dates all next year. We’ll pick them strategically so fans around the world can get together and raise hell one last time.”

As for his post-WWE life, Cena commented, “I’ll figure out what’s going on in my life after that, but I’m going to be present and enjoy those moments.”

John showed his appreciation for the WWE, saying, “The great thing about WWE is the story never ends… It always seems to grow in reach and grow in popularity so even after I retire I would want to have illusions of like oh what would a match be like with this person or this person. I never tried to marry myself to those concepts because that stuff is beyond my control, I just kind of take the opponents that I’m given and try to tell the best story I can.”

In “Jackpot!,” John was kicking butt in a suit, revealing that he didn’t ever rip one in the process of filming.

He shared, “They made the suit, and my test is if I can fully squat down in a suit, I think we have a chance.”

“The first jacket was a bit undersized and I told them, ‘This might be a problem,’ so they resized it in less than a day, but it still had a nice custom fit to it,” John added. “I think that seeing the action — and it’s not a lot of fancy action, it’s a lot of going through walls and it’s a lot of unorthodox stuff — and to be able to do that in a suit was pretty fun.”