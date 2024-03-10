Getty Images

On Sunday, John Cena stripped down to nothing at the 2024 Academy Awards!

Before presenting the award for Best Costume Design, Cena took part in a skit with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel told the audience that there was a streaker who appeared onstage at the 1974 Oscars.

When Kimmel said, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” Cena peeked out from behind the host.

Seemingly nude and hidden by a stage piece, John seemed nervous.

Kimmel told Cena, “What’s going on? You’re supposed to run across the stage.”

Cena told Kimmel that he changed his mind and didn’t want to do the “streaking” bit anymore.

John recently played a stripper in his film “Ricky Stanicky.”

Regardless of his concerns, Kimmel said they were “doing it.”

John noted, “The male body is not a joke,” to which Jimmy commented, “Mine is.”

Kimmel left Cena on the stage, handing him the envelope which had the winner’s name.

John then walked across the stage, covering his private parts with the big envelope.

He asked Kimmel to come back out and help him “open the envelope.”

After the nominees were presented, the camera panned to Cena, who was now dressed in a period gown.