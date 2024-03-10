Billie Eilish Says Winning Second Oscar Would Be ‘Crazy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell hit the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Billie and Finneas, who noted that it would be “kind of crazy” if they won their second Oscar.

Billie said, "Yeah, kind of crazy. I got a text after the nominations came up… and it was from my friend and she was like… ‘Damn, if you win, you're going to be halfway to an EGOT if you get an Oscar,’ and I was like, ‘Girl, I have one… I love you, baby girl, but I have one and I'm happy.’"

They would need an Emmy and a Tony to make an EGOT.

Finneas said, “Maybe we're just go.”

Billie chimed in, “Maybe… we just do it.”

Billie added, “I don't do stuff for awards so it's cool to be here.”



Finneas went on, “The reward in this case, there's so many awards, the first award was getting to meet Greta [Gerwig]. Second award was getting to write a song that meant a lot to us. The third award for me was getting to meet Ryan Gosling.”

Finneas quipped, “I did get his number, not to brag.”

When asked if he has texted Ryan, Finneas answered, “I'm trying not to embarrass myself harder than I already have.”

They didn’t meet Ryan when he was extra blonde for the movie. Billie explained, “No we didn't… The movie was, like, shot by the time we wrote that song, thank God, because we had to watch it to write it.”

Billie was ready to perform on the Oscar stage, saying, “I'm trying not to talk too much here but here I am talking.”