Getty Images

On Sunday, Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn walked the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Though they were seen holding hands for the cameras, they aren’t dating!

The two are co-stars in the highly anticipated film “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

In real life, Lupita is dating Joshua Jackson!

Just days ago, Lupita and Joshua were photographed kissing during a vacation in Mexico in photos obtained by Page Six.

They were seen packing on the PDA on multiple occasions as they celebrated her 41st birthday!

In October, Joshua and Lupita sparked dating rumors after they were seen sitting next to each other at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles.

Two months later, a source told Us Weekly, “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”