Valerie Bertinelli Gushes Over Oscar Nominee Son Wolfgang Van Halen! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush chatted with Valerie Bertinelli, her Oscar-nominated son Wolfgang Van Halen, and his wife Andraia Allsop on the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Valerie, wearing a vintage Richard Tyler look, gushed over Wolfie for his work on “Barbie,” and the song “I’m Just Ken.”

She told Billy, “Could I be more proud of my boy?” adding, “He had to get a third ticket,” because of course she was going!

The actress explained, “He’s all through the movie, he’s in the chase scene, he’s in the fight scene, it is all Wolfie… so go watch the movie again, you’ll hear Wolfie.”

Wolfgang insisted, “It was Mark [Ronson] and Andrew [Wyatt], they were the amazing ones.. Mark and Andrew are incredible.”

Are there more films in his future? Van Halen said, “If it was with them absolutely, they make it so easy.”

Billy also asked where Wolfgang and Andraia met and she confessed, “Instagram.” Bush asked Van Halen, “Did you slide into her DMs?” and Wolfgang replied, “I think it was mutual sliding.”

How long did it take to introduce her to his famous mom? He revealed, “About three months.”