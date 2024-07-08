John Cena Reveals When He’ll Retire from WWE

Getty Images

John Cena, 47, is ready to leave the WWE.

Over the weekend, Cena broke the news of his retirement plans at the WWE’s Money in the Bank event.

He told the crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, “Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE.”

“The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last, and I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last I compete in,” John added.

In response to boos from the crowd, Cena commented, “I know, I know. That's a lot to take in, right? Probably a lot of questions out there.”

John then showed his appreciation to fans, saying, “I want to say thank you… Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much for your voice because it's really loud, and your honesty, because it's beautifully brutal."

Following the announcement, Cena spoke at a press conference, noting that he’d be taking part in 30-40 dates before leaving the WWE world.

After his exit, John has no plans to return, saying, “People say they’re walking away, and two years later they come back. I want to set the record straight right now: I’m done. This is it."

Cena has been part of the WWE since 2001.

John recently hinted at the end of his wresting career. He told "Extra" earlier this year, “I think when you have to seriously take a look at yourself and realize like, ‘Hey, I haven’t lost my fast ball, but I’ve lost a few miles an hour off that fast ball’… [Athletes] have to face the truth sometimes that it is a young man's game, and time is undefeated.”