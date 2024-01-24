John Cena Says WWE Retirement ‘Is Coming’: ‘Young Man’s Game’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

John Cena is opening up about his final days in the WWE ahead of retirement.

“Extra’s” Mark Wright was chatting with Cena and Ariana DeBose about their new movie “Argylle,” when John reflected on getting ready to close his WWE chapter.

He said of WWE superstardom, “I wish I could do that infinitely, in perpetuity, forever. I wish I could be out in the middle of that ring in front of a live audience on ‘Live’ or ‘Smackdown’… There is no energy like that.”

The way he looks at it, “I think when you have to seriously take a look at yourself and realize like, ‘Hey, I haven’t lost my fast ball, but I’ve lost a few miles an hour off that fast ball’… [Athletes] have to face the truth sometimes that it is a young man's game, and time is undefeated.”

He added, “When I can't keep up, I should allow those who can the opportunity to do the opportunities the business gave me and I think that's really, really important.”

Cena said, “WWE has been a big part of my life, but it does not define me… I just appreciate the chapter of the book and I appreciate all the business has given me.”

Referencing his more recent WWE appearances, John said, “A lot of times, I can't control my emotions and I've always been that stoic virtuous character and… I'm just being more present and enjoying it but when the chapter closes it doesn't mean the book is over.”

John and Ariana also dished on “Argylle,” an action flick about a novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) who finds life imitating art when it comes to her books about espionage and her main character Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill).

Cena said of his character, “I'm a best friend and a sidekick and I'd like to think that I'm a good best friend and a great sidekick in life.” He went on to tease, “Within the pages of ‘Argylle’ there are worlds within worlds and… we might hold the record in this one for plot twists, so stay tuned.”

Ariana said her character “would have been the next Steve Jobs had she not chosen to go into the spy line of work… She’s got a lot of sass, a ton of ingenuity and great hair.”

While she plays a fearless character in the movie, DeBose also spoke about embodying that characteristic in real life.

“Being a public figure requires an amount of fearlessness… you never know what is going to come at you, so you just have to be ready to go,” she said, adding, “I also have a tattoo on my ribs that says fearless.”

She continued, “Everyone is going to have an opinion… For me, it is part of my character. You have to have undying belief in yourself and in the thing that you love that you are willing to go out there and be fearless and try anything and know that you aren’t going to be for everyone, but you will be for some people. But as long as you love what you do, none of that matters.”