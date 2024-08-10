Travis Scott Released from Custody in Paris; No Charges Expected

Getty Images

Travis Scott is free in Paris following an arrest for an alleged altercation.

Scott was arrested Friday after reportedly asking police to help protect him from paparazzi and fans.

Variety reports police in Paris arrested and held him for 24 hours over a verbal — not physical — public argument.

Now that he has been released, local authorities say they do not plan to press charges.

Scott's arrest Friday outside the five-star George V hotel made international headlines, with his rep promising a "swift resolution" to the matter.

Prior to the arrest, Scott was spotted on August 8 at the Olympics attending Team USA’s basketball semifinal game against Serbia at Bercy Arena.

This was Scott’s second run-in with the law this summer. People magazine reported that on June 20, the rapper was arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

His attorney Bradford Cohen told the magazine at the time, "Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."