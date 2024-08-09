Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday morning after an altercation outside the luxury George V Hotel.

People magazine reports Scott, 33, got into a fight with his bodyguard and then allegedly attacked the security guard who tried to break it up.

In a statement shared by People, the Paris prosecutor's officer said, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard.”

The statement continued, "The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office.”

TMZ posted dramatic video of Travis’ arrest in the hotel lobby as three officers detain him and escort him to a cop car.

The site also has video of Scott leaving a jail hours later in an ambulance, reportedly on his way to a hospital for tests.

Scott’s representative has not responded to TMZ or People’s request for comment.

Prior to the arrest, Scott was spotted on August 8 at the Olympics attending Team USA’s basketball semifinal game against Serbia at Bercy Arena.

This is Scott’s second run-in with the law this summer. People reports that on June 20, the rapper was arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.