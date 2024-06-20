Miami-Dade County

Rapper Travis Scott is facing multiple misdemeanor charges in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade County records, the 33-year-old was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

He has since submitted a bond for each: $150 for disorderly intoxication and $500 for trespassing.

Scott also posed for a somber-looking mug shot after the arrest.

According to TMZ, Scott was arrested at Miami Beach Marina.

Scott, who shares two children with ex Kylie Jenner, is in-between stops on his Utopia-branded Circus Maximus tour. He’s due in the Netherlands on June 28.

TMZ reports that Travis is currently facing a civil suit stemming from the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Ten people died in a crowd surge at the Houston event.